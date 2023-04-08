Super Bowl MVP quarterback John Elway officially ended his professional working relationship with the Denver Broncos at the conclusion of the 2022 season. His contract expired at the start of the new league year in March.

The Hall of Fame quarterback worked in the Broncos' front office in various roles for more than a decade, with his most recent role being a consultant to general manager George Paton.

He has not publicly expressed interest in working for any other NFL franchise. Elway, now 62, appears ready to put football in the rearview mirror.

In an interview with Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette, Elway seemed to be at peace with what he accomplished on the field and in the front office over the years.

"I don’t have that desire to climb another mountain again. I’ve been to the summit a bunch of times in 62 years," Elway said.

"I’ll always be a Bronco and a fan, and I told [CEO] Greg Penner I’m here if they call on me for anything."

His primary focus going forward will likely revolve around his family and business ventures.

"I’ve got the restaurants and car dealerships and other (enterprises) to keep me busy enough," Elway said.

"I want to play golf. The No. 1 trip on my bucket list is to Normandy. I’ve always wanted to go there. (His wife) Paige and I want to take a boat trip to the Greek Isles, and I’ll spend a lot of my time with my grandkids."

Elway steps away from football with three Super Bowls to his credit, two as the Broncos quarterback and one as a team executive.

Now, he'll shift his focus to making the most out of what he refers to as his QTR, "quality time remaining."