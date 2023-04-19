NFL Draft prospect Michael Jefferson is expected to miss the 2023 season due to injuries suffered in a car crash in Alabama earlier this month.

Jefferson was driving when his vehicle was struck head-on by a suspected impaired driver, according to TMZ Sports.

Charles A. Dunn, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle collided with Jefferson’s.

Jefferson’s attorney, Brad Sohn, released a statement Wednesday updating the Louisiana standout’s status. The wide receiver is expected to be fully recovered by 2024.

"A drunk driver tragically hit my client, Michael Jefferson, on Easter night," Sohn said. "Michael would not have made it this far without being a fighter and remains in good spirits under the circumstances. He still has optimism that — even as he continues to undergo a grueling rehabilitation — he can have an outstanding NFL career.

"We believe that optimism is well-founded and hope a team still will select this terrific young man and great football player. Finally, we’d also like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that, in today’s age of Uber and Lyft, there is absolutely no reason to drive impaired."

Jefferson played the last two seasons at Louisiana after transferring from Alabama State. Last season, he caught 51 passes for 810 yards and seven touchdowns.

He was projected to be a late-round pick in the upcoming draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.