Former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was punished by the NFL on his way out the door.

Moments after the NFL announced the sale of the Commanders to the Josh Harris-led group, the league announced findings from its 17-month investigation into Snyder and said he will be fined $60 million.

The NFL said Tiffani Johnston's allegations of Snyder putting his hand on her thigh without her consent and pushing her toward the back of a car seat in an effort to have her join him after a dinner were substantiated.

The league said the same about allegations of the club intentionally shielding and withholding approximately $11 million in shareable NFL revenues.

The league also said Snyder and the club "failed to cooperate" during the investigation, which contributed to the investigation taking longer and the NFL being unable to determine how much revenue was shielded. The extent of Snyder's knowledge and participation in the financial maneuvers — the $11 million — was all that was identified.

"The conduct substantiated in Ms. [Mary Jo] White's findings has no place in the NFL," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We strive for workplaces that are safe, respectful and professional. What Ms. Johnston experienced is inappropriate and contrary to the NFL's values."

The fine also stems from "all outstanding matters," the commissioner said.

Snyder had been under fire in recent years and faced pressure to sell the team. The team changed its original Redskins name following racial unrest in 2020, and the organization was fined $10 million following an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct.

Congress began investigating the team in October 2021 when allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct arose after Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stepped down following the leak of emails with Commanders President Bruce Allen.

Owners unanimously approved the sale on Thursday for a reported $6.05 billion. Harris' group includes longtime business partner David Blitzer. The two own the NHL's New Jersey Devils and NBA's Philadelphia 76ers. NBA legend Magic Johnson and billionaire Mitchell Rales are also part of the group.

Snyder first bought the Commanders in 1999 for $750 million. Following a number of investigations by the NFL and Congress into accusations of widespread workplace misconduct and potential financial improprieties, calls for Snyder to sell the team increased.

In 2021, the Snyders bought out the previous minority owners. In November, they hired Bank of America Securities to explore a possible sale.

The deal to the Harris group surpasses the previous record set by Walmart heir Robert Walton, who bought the Denver Broncos last year for $4.55 billion.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and The Associated Press contributed to this report.