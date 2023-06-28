The National Football League continues to deal with issues related to gambling.

The NFL is expected to hand down season-long suspensions this week to a "handful of players" for violating the league’s gambling policy, according to ESPN.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers is expected to be one of the players suspended for the season, per ESPN’s report.

Rodgers has been the subject of a league investigation into a possible violation of the NFL’s gambling policy, which includes possibly gambling on Colts games.

In a June 5th social media post, Rodgers admitted to an "error in judgment."

"Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions," Rodgers wrote. "I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I’ve let people down that I care about.

"I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified throughout the process. It’s an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this."

The league suspended three players indefinitely in April and gave two others six-game suspensions for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions received indefinite suspensions along with Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders. Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams were suspended for six games

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was reinstated by the league in March following a yearlong suspension for gambling on NFL games while with the Atlanta Falcons.