ESPN analyst Louis Riddick was called out for a comment he made during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, with quite a few on social media wondering why there was outrage at all.

The Arizona Cardinals selected Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. with the sixth-overall pick, with Riddick saying the Cardinals organization needed "chiefs on their team. Not Indians. Chiefs."

The phrase caught the attention of Sports Illustrated, which wrote about the "awkward turn of phrase insensitive to Native Americans."

COLTS’ FIRST-ROUND PICK LEAVES COWBOYS’ MICAH PARSONS UNIMPRESSED: ‘I DON’T NECESSARILY LOVE THE PICK’

While some social media users took offense to Riddick's statement, many commentators did not appear to understand the outrage, with most of the replies to the tweet expressing confusion.

"Kansas City team name is the Chiefs still," wrote one Twitter user.

"Oh God!!! Stop the presses!!!" wrote another.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As of Friday morning, Riddick had not commented on his statement.

The first round of the NFL Draft was filled with a decent amount of surprises, with two running backs selected with the first 12 picks and Kentucky quarterback Will Levis dropping out of the first round completely.

Levis was widely expected to be a high selection, with many predicting the Kentucky product would wind up in Indianapolis.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, Levis remained in the green room all evening, along with three other players invited to the draft.

Alabama defensive back Brian Branch, Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White will all have to wait until Friday to hear their names called.

The second and third rounds of the NFL Draft will take place Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.