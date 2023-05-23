Roger Goodell’s tenure as NFL commissioner is expected to be extended through March 2027, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay revealed Tuesday during the league's spring meeting.

Irsay told reporters in Minnesota the multiyear extension was all but official and that Goodell would also play a role in helping owners select his replacement, suggesting that his latest extension might be his last.

"It's just dotting the i's and crossing the t's, but it's done," Irsay said, via ESPN. "We still have to rubber-stamp it, so to speak, but it's virtually done.

"No question, he's going to be involved and have options to stay on as a consultant and help us develop his list, what he thinks are the best people," Irsay added.

"We'll look for his contribution every way possible, how he can help us find the next commissioner or CEO and commissioner, however we feel the league needs to be set up going forward."

Goodell became commissioner in 2006, replacing Paul Tagliabue. Goodell's current contract, last extended in 2017, expires in 2024.

Goodell addressed the news Tuesday but said his focus is on the year he has left.

"It’s not extended today, that’s for sure. I’ve been focused on other matters. It hasn’t been a point of focus for me," Goodell said. "I have a year left. I love the job. I have no doubt that we’ll reach it at some point. When we do, we’ll let you know."

