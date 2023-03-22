Arden Key played in 17 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2022 season and recorded 27 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and two passes defended in his short time there.

Key hit the free agent market earlier this month and found his fourth team in four years when he signed a three-year deal with the Tennessee Titans.

The pass-rusher opened up about why he decided to go from one AFC South team to another.

"With Jacksonville, it was a shock to me. I ain't gonna lie. After the year, I thought I was going to be a Jacksonville Jaguar," Key said on Tuesday, via NFL.com. "I felt disrespected because I came in over there, built up the culture, brought a whole lot of energy, changed the city, changed the town. I felt like in my rightful mind, I was going to be a Jacksonville Jaguar. That didn't happen."

Key only started three games for Jaguars but was a part of a defense that was 12th in points allowed and 24th in yards allowed. Jacksonville made the playoffs and won a playoff game for the first time since 2017.

The Titans missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season. The defense was 14th in points allowed and 23rd in yards allowed.

Key could likely be a starting linebacker for Tennessee in 2023. He will likely line up with Harold Landry III, Monty Rice and Azeez Al-Shaair.