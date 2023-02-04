Kyrie Irving will not be on the court with the Nets Saturday night as Brooklyn faces off with the Washington Wizards.

Irving was listed by the team as out with right calf soreness Saturday afternoon.

The news comes one day after Irving informed the organization he would like to be traded ahead of the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade deadline or he will leave when he becomes a free agent this summer.

ESPN PUNDIT RIPS KYRIE IRVING’S TRADE REQUEST FROM NETS: ‘IDIOTIC’

Irving has had a fantastic year with the Nets, averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game while being selected to his eighth All-Star Game.

After starting the year 2-5, Brooklyn won 16 of 18 games from Nov. 27 to Jan. 4.

They currently sit at 31-20 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference as they await Kevin Durant’s return from a sprained MCL.

NBA SUSPENDS GRIZZLIES’ DILLON BROOKS ONE GAME, FINES CAVALIERS’ DONOVAN MITCHELL FOR BRAWL

But it now appears the Nets will enter the second half of the season without the second of its two stars following Irving’s trade demand.

The trade request came about after Irving and the Nets failed to reach a contract extension. Irving is reportedly seeking somewhere in the area of four years, $198.5 million, according to ESPN.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat have been mentioned as possible destinations for Irving.

Irving’s request is just the latest in a drama-filled year for the Nets.

During the offseason, Durant demanded a trade before the two sides were able to reconcile their relationship.

Just seven games into the season, head coach Steve Nash and the organization parted ways, handing the reins over to Jacque Vaughn.

Ben Simmons will also miss his fourth straight game with knee soreness Saturday.