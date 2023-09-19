Nebraska women’s volleyball was on the mind of sports fans late last month when the team set a world record in attendance when 92,003 fans packed Memorial Stadium for their season-opener.

On Sunday night, the Cornhuskers were the talk of social media because of an incredible rally during a crucial matchup against Kentucky. The play occurred in the fourth set with Nebraska leading the match overall 2-1 but were down in the game 12-9.

The rally lasted over a minute and ended with the Cornhuskers picking up the point.

It would be among the many highlights of the night for Nebraska, and they would finish off Kentucky to win the game 2-1. Merritt Beason and Harper Murray led the way with 17 kills each. Ally Batenhorst added 12, and Andi Jackson had 10 in the win.

Lexi Rodriguez came away with 18 digs. Bergen Reilly had 12, and Murray and Beason had 10 each.

Nebraska has nine victories to start the season and have yet to have a blemish on their record.

On Monday, the Cornhuskers were ranked No. 2 in the latest AVCA poll. Nebraska received two first-place votes. Wisconsin, who is also undefeated, is ranked No. 1.

Nebraska has No. 21 Ohio State on the docket next.