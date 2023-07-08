It's been quite the offseason for Patty Mills.

The guard started this offseason as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, as he had been for two years, but they found a new home for him on the Houston Rockets.

However, the Rockets held onto him for about a minute, and they sent him to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But hopefully Mills didn't get too comfortable. Just six days later, OKC sent him to the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta sent the Thunder TyTy Washington, Usman Garuba, Rudy Gay and a second-round pick to Oklahoma City for Mills in a move that also saved them $4.5 million.

Mills isn't the only player in this latest trade to change homes quickly. Gay was sent to the Hawks in late June from the Utah Jazz.

The Hawks even welcomed Gay on Twitter - little did they know. . . .

Mills is on an expiring contract worth just under $7 million, so his deal works to match up salaries, ESPN notes.

Still, there's speculation that Mills might not even stay with Atlanta and could be trade again.

Mills averaged 6.2 points per game last season, his lowest since his 5.1 ten years ago.