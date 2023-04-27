Dwyane Wade brought South Florida four NBA championships over more than 14 full seasons with the Miami Heat but said in a recent interview he no longer lives in the Sunshine State.

Wade told Rachel Nichols in an interview on "Headliners" that he and his family no longer live in Florida over fears that he and his family would not "feel comfortable there." He suggested the move had something to do with legislation that banned school employees or third parties from giving classroom instruction on "sexual orientation" or "gender identity" in kindergarten through third grade.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The original bill, which passed last year, has been dubbed the "Don’t Say Gay" bill by Democrats who falsely claim it bans any discussion pertaining to being gay in the state's schools. President Biden called it a "hateful bill" last February.

Wade’s 15-year-old child Zaya came out as a transgender girl, and the former NBA star fought and won in Los Angeles court to legally change her name and gender despite objections from her biological mother.

"That's another reason why I don't live in that state," Wade told Nicholas, via People. "A lot of people don't know that. I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions," the former NBA star continues.

T'WOLVES' ANTHONY EDWARDS CITED FOR ASSAULT FOR ALLEGEDLY STRIKING 2 WOMEN WITH FOLDING CHAIR AFTER GAME 5

"I mean, obviously, the tax [situation] is great. Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that's one of the reasons why I don't live there."

Wade's ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, had prevented Zaya from receiving an updated birth certificate, but the NBA legend said it was in his daughter's "best interest."

"This Petition is about empowering Zaya to live her truth," a November court document said regarding Zaya, who has identified as a female since she was 12.

"A court order affirming her identity will allow Zaya to live more comfortably and honestly in all aspects of her life — from simple introductions and food orders, to applying for a driver's license and filling out college applications."

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.