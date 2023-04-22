NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has become one of the more brash television personalities in recent memory, and his opinions are about to get wider exposure.

The basketball legend and Gayle King have teamed up for a primetime show on CNN, "King Charles," that will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. beginning this fall.

Barkley has been a member of the TNT team since 2000 and is an analyst on "Inside the NBA," recently signing a 10-year contract extension.

King is an anchor on "CBS Mornings" and an editor-at-large for Oprah Winfrey's magazine.

The goal of the show is to avoid political labels and to have "good conversation without tearing each other down," King said, via the New York Post.

"We don’t want to say, ‘We’re a liberal, conservative, Republican, Democrat.' That’s one of the things that’s already ruined television in general," Barkley said.

Barkley also said the show will stay away from "clickbait."

"All I want is people, even if I disagree with them, to be honest with me. I don’t want them saying things to get clickbait. That is one of the things that is what drives me crazy about people in our profession right now," he said.

"This show will be an exciting new way we are delivering culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives to our audience, from two incredibly dynamic personalities," CNN President Chris Licht said.

CNN has been shaking up its lineup since its drop in ratings.

Barkley spent 16 seasons in the NBA, eight with the Philadelphia 76ers and four each with the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets, averaging 22.1 points and 11.7 rebounds.

He was named an All-Star 11 times and was the 1992-93 league Most Valuable Player.