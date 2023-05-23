Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been fined $25,000 by the NBA after violating the league’s interview access rules after Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Butler and the Heat are heading into a crucial Game 4 on Tuesday night, as they have the chance to sweep their opponent and face the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals. So, the last thing Butler likely wants to think about at the moment is a fine from the league.

Nonetheless, they announced the fine on Tuesday.

"The fine results from Butler’s failure to participate in required media availability following Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 21," the league statement read.

NBA TV has been airing the post-game pressers throughout the playoffs, and it was announced that Butler would be heading to the podium shortly during their coverage.

But Butler never showed, and the reason behind that is unknown.

It’s not that Butler had a bad game and needed to talk about it. In the 128-102 win, Butler had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes of work.

While Butler’s been the top scorer on some nights throughout the playoffs, Gabe Vincent scored 29 points to lead the way, while Duncan Robinson had 22 points off the bench for Miami.

The Heat already shocked the NBA world this playoff season, defeating the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round after making it out of the NBA Play-In Tournament as the eighth and final seed in the East.

They’d go on to defeat the New York Knicks in six games, and now they have the defending Eastern Conference champions, who defeated them last year to reach the Finals, against the ropes.

Game 4 tips off in Miami on Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.