Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East opened up about her harrowing Monday as she received a phone call from someone at her children’s school saying they were in lockdown amid a shooting at a Christian private school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Johnson East said her husband, former NFL player Andrew East, was able to pick up her kids from school and posted videos on her Instagram Stories showing herself hugging her children as they came home.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Several people were dead when a 28-year-old female opened fire at The Covenant School. Johnson East posted a video of school buses getting a police escort.

"I haven’t been able to catch my breath since reading the news and getting a call from our school that they were on lockdown as well given the news. Shaking. Cry. Heartbroken. Horrific," she wrote in a subsequent message on her Instagram Stories.

NASHVILLE SHOOTING: SIX US FAITH LEADERS EXTEND COMFORT IN WAKE OF COVENANT SCHOOL TRAGEDY

"Our babies are now home with us. I feel lucky and blessed but still so incredibly sad. No parent or family should ever have to deal with this.

"I’ve seen childrens ambulances, countless police cars, buses of children being transported to safety, parents flying down the street laying on their horns, people sprinting in and out of churches and schools looking for their kids. Today has changed me."

Johnson East added: "A friend said it the best…. Nashville is way more than a city, it’s a family. Every single person is separated by two degrees and knows each other, prays for each other, goes to church together."

Johnson East and East have two children together, a 3-year-old and 1-year-old. The family lives in Nashville.