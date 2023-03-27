The NFL world weighed in on a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee at a Christian private school that left several people and a 28-year-old female shooter dead on Monday.

The Tennessee Titans were among those who offered their thoughts and prayers. Former Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan also tweeted about the shooting as well.

"We are heartbroken by the senseless loss of life at Covenant School today. We offer our condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and the entire Covenant School community," the Titans said in a tweet.

Lewan added: "This s--- has got to stop. Disgusting, these are children."

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and free-agent safety Tony Jefferson offered their thoughts on the shooting as well.

Three students and three adults were killed in the attack, according to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Police say officers engaged with and killed the shooter, identified as a female who appeared to be teenager, carrying two "assault-type rifles" and a handgun.

The shooter entered the building through a side door before climbing stairs to the second floor, where she then opened fire, police said.

Officials at the medical center say three young students were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead after arrival. Three more adults were also pronounced dead following the attack. All three were staff at the school.

