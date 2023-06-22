Brandon Miller is slated to be a top pick in Thursday night's NBA Draft and could even go as high as No. 2.

This is despite his ties to a deadly shooting in January in which his former teammate has been charged with capital murder.

But ahead of the draft, even with the controversy surrounding the death of a 23-year-old woman, Miller has garnered the support of the police in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

"Chief Drake and the MNPD family are cheering on Nashville native and @AlabamaMBB's Brandon Miller heading into Thur's @NBADraft! Brandon's mom & dad have been close to Chief Drake for years, starting when their 2 older kids were active in our Police Athletic League in the 1990s," the Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Due to the circumstances surrounding Miller, Twitter users were pretty shocked to see the tweet.

"Not a partnership I would have thought would happen. Miller and the Police," wrote one user.

"He joining your jail league?" asked another.

Miller was engulfed in controversy for the remainder of the season because he was not charged nor was he punished by the school. However, his car was hit by stray bullets.

Darius Miles, the ex-Alabama player, and Michael Davis were both charged in the murder of Jamea Harris. Miles legally owned the gun and had previously left it in Miller's car.

Miller transported, although never handed, the alleged murder weapon to Miles, so police said there was nothing they can charge Miller with.

"I never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of their loved ones that night," Miller said in March. "This whole situation is just really heartbreaking. Respectfully, that’s all I’m going to be able to say on that."

Players Jaden Bradley and Cooper Lee were also present – Lee admitted to being in Miller's car.