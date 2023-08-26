The big one occurred at Daytona International Speedway during the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday night.

At the end of the second stage, Christopher Bell appeared to give Ty Gibbs just a little nudge as the pack headed toward the front stretch. Gibbs got loose and lost control and took out Ryan Blaney in the process.

Blaney smashed into the wall head on and several other vehicles were caught up in the mess. In-car camera on the NBC broadcast showed just how hard the hit was.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Alex Bowman and A.J. Allmendinger were involved in the one pocket of the wreck. Several cars caught up with each other as they tried to avoid what was in front of them. Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, Chris Buescher, Harrison Burton, Kyle Larson and Riley Herbst were also involved.

In total, 16 cars were involved in the wreck. A red flag came out as the cleanup crew took care of the track. The race was on Lap 96 of 160 when the red flag was issued.

Blaney said he was "OK" and was cleared out of the infield care center.

Brad Keselowski managed to get through the crash unscathed and win the second stage. Martin Truex Jr. won the first stage.

Daniel Suarez, who is in contention to make the final playoff spot, was in third place. He needs a win to get into the final spot. Bubba Wallace was also in contention. As long as the race didn’t feature a new winner, he would be into the playoffs.