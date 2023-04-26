NASCAR announced on Wednesday that Alex Bowman will miss three to four weeks after fracturing a vertebra in a sprint car event at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa.

Bowman was treated at a hospital following the crash, but Bowman is "OK," he says.

"First, I want to let everyone know I'm feeling ok," he tweeted on Wednesday. "My focus is now on healing and resting. Being out of the car is never an update any driver wants to make. I'm thankful to Josh Berry and Hendrick Motorsports for stepping up to the plate and I know the entire Ally Racing team will give it their all these next few weeks.

"I'll be doing everything I can at home to help the team and ensure my recovery is as quick as possible to get back in the 48 car soon."

"We’re relieved Alex is home, in good spirits and getting world-class treatment," said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. "Giving him ample time and the foremost resources to heal is our top priority. He’s having a tremendous season, and the No. 48 is at the top of its game. We know what Josh is capable of in the race car and that Blake (Harris, crew chief) and the team will continue operating at a high level until Alex is ready to return. He has our full, unequivocal support."

Bowman was off to a hot start this season, earning six top-10 finishes in the first 10 races this season. He is currently in ninth place in the Cup Series standings.

Bowman finished in 13th place at the GEICO 500 at Talladega this past Sunday.