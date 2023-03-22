NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams was suspended for one race for disobeying a request from officials during last Saturday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Williams was ordered to park his car in the garage after debris came off it during a race, causing the caution flag to come out. Instead, Williams parked on the checkered start-finish line, climbed out of his vehicle and walked toward his pit crew while waving to the fans in the grandstand.

The driver complained to his crew on the radio before he exited his car. He said it was "apparently" NASCAR regulations to park your vehicle following a wreck "of any kind." He added that it was "some bull you know what" and that he "never heard of this in my life."

Williams released a statement after the punishment was doled out and expressed no regrets.

"Thank you to all of the fans for sticking by my side and showing love," the statement read. "I stand behind what I did and I don’t regret any decision I made. I stand behind NASCAR for these decisions and will continue and always continue to support them. I am not going anywhere any time soon! I hope the loyal fans of NASCAR continue to fill the infields and grandstands."

Williams will miss the NASCAR Xfinity Series 250 at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

He has finished in the top 10 of Xfinity Series races 10 times in his career. He made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2022 at the Food City Dirt Race in Bristol, Tennessee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.