Nate Diaz clearly still has it.

Seven months after his last fight in the ring, Diaz found himself in some trouble on the street, but he clearly came out victorious.

The 38-year-old attended a Misfits Boxing event in New Orleans earlier this week, according to fightworld.net. Afterward, a huge brawl ensued.

In video, Diaz is seen grabbing somebody and putting him into a chokehold while kneeing him in the ribs. A few seconds later, the victim was asleep on the ground.

Diaz was caught in an exchange of words prior to the street brawl during the event.

A spectator had words for Diaz, and he responded by launching a water bottle just a few rows behind him.

Some suggested the man Diaz had choked out was Logan Paul, but it turns out the two just look alike.

Diaz is scheduled to fight Logan's brother, Jake, in a boxing match Aug 5.