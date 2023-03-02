Revolution will be the first All Elite Wrestling (AEW) pay-per-view of the season for the company, and it is set to be a doozy with the AEW World Championship on the line in a match between Maxwell Jacob-Friedman (MJF) and Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute ironman match.

MJF is the reigning champion going into the fight after he defeated Jon Moxley at Full Gear back in November with help from former AEW star William Regal. Two weeks later, MJF would betray Regal when he hit him with brass knuckles and prompt Danielson to confront him.

It would spark an intense feud between two of the top competitors in AEW. Danielson needed to beat Konosuke Takeshita, Bandido, Brian Cage, Timothy Thatcher and Rush before earning the title shot and did just that. In the following weeks, MJF and Danielson would deliver some serious promos, taking personal and heated shots at each other while on the mic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On "AEW Dynamite" Wednesday, Danielson was in the ring about to speak when MJF came out to seemingly interrupt him. Danielson appeared to have enough, and when the agitator came out, "The American Dragon" told him to "shut up!" He recalled MJF saying that he hated Danielson because he had a loving family and that the fans love him. He added that MJF took the low road to become AEW World Champion.

"If there’s one thing you deserve, it’s your fiancée leaving you," Danielson said with cheers from the crowd.

Danielson said he has been ready to fight and that he has fought everything from depression to head injuries to get to where he needed to be.

"Before I came here, I had a job that would’ve paid me for the rest of my life but I left and I came to AEW because I wanted to fight," he said. "When I talk about fighting for your dreams, do you know what my new dream is since I been here? It’s to become AEW World Champion. And god dammit I’m willing to fight for it.

"This Sunday at Revolution you better be ready to fight for everything you have for 60 full minutes, and if you don’t – you are going to get your f---ing head kicked in."

HOW WWE LEGEND JAKE 'THE SNAKE' ROBERTS LEFT LASTING MARK ON DIAMOND DALLAS PAGE'S WRESTLING CAREER

Danielson’s promo on Wednesday followed MJF’s epic and personal riff the prior week.

MJF got dark and personal and spoke about his engagement being called off in the last year and what is driving him to stay the champion.

"She left me because I’m unlovable and now the only thing I have in this life that I can trust, the only thing I have in this world that makes me feel unconditional love is this triple B. The AEW World Heavyweight Championship is the only thing stopping me from grabbing a fist full of pills and calling it a day," he said.

MJF ranted about his distaste for Danielson because of the fans’ love for him and the happy family he has helped build. It led to a skirmish and built up their feud even more.

Their ironman match is likely to be the main event on the Revolution card for Sunday. The event will take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The show can be purchased through Bleacher Report, and fans could watch the card at select movie theaters.