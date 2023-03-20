Missouri star linebacker Chad Bailey was suspended from the team on Sunday after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Sunday, the school said.

Bailey, a 23-year-old team captain for the Tigers, was booked at around 2:45 a.m. local time and was released on $500 bond, according to online records from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Bailey was pulled over around 1 a.m. Sunday near the Columbia campus for an expired license plate and lane violation. Bailey reportedly told officers he had consumed alcohol and then allegedly failed a field sobriety test.

"We are aware of the situation involving Chad Bailey," Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "He’s been suspended according to Department of Athletics policy. We have high expectations for all of our student-athletes, on and off the field, and we will follow all departmental and campus policies."

Bailey is expected to be sixth-year senior this fall after opting to return for his final year of eligibility, according to the paper. The Missouri student-athlete handbook says any athlete who is arrested must serve a minimum one-week suspension.

Bailey started 11 games for Missouri during the 2022 season. He had 57 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks.

Missouri finished the year 6-7, culminating with a loss to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.