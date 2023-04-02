The Mississippi State softball team was on the receiving end of a tough call during the Bulldogs’ game on Saturday against Arkansas.

Down four runs in the bottom of the third inning, Mississippi State batter Chloe Malau’ulu came up with one runner on base and slugged what appeared to be a home run over the right-field fence. However, the umpires called baserunner Macy Graf out at first base because she left the base early.

The home run never officially happened, and it sent assistant head coach Tyler Bratton into a frenzy.

Bratton marched down to first, picked up the base and threw it into the outfield. He then got in the face of one of the other umpires. Bratton was ejected but still had words with one of the umpires as he marched off the field.

Softball rules are a bit different from baseball in that a runner isn’t allowed to leave the base until the ball is released from the pitcher’s hand.

Bratton would go over to watch the baseball team play and posted a video from his own Twitter account. He’s been with Mississippi State for nine seasons after he joined the program in late 2013. He became the associate head coach in July 2022.

Mississippi State would lose 11-0 in five innings. Arkansas would later finish the sweep of its conference opponent with a 5-4 victory.