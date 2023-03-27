Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout announced Monday he teamed up with Tiger Woods to build a golf course near his hometown in New Jersey. It is slated to open in 2025.

Trout National – The Reserve will be located in Vineland located nearly 7 miles from his hometown of Millville and 41 miles outside of Philadelphia. Trout teamed up with Woods and his company, TGR Design, to make the dream of building a golf course a reality.

"We promised you all a big announcement and here it is!" Trout tweeted. "We are so excited to be able to make a longtime dream of mine a reality, with none other than @tigerwoods and @tgrdesignbytw. We can't wait to share more updates with you as we create Trout National - The Reserve."

The course will feature a "trendsetting clubhouse, five-star lodging, innovative amenities, a wedding chapel and more," according to a news release.

"I’m so excited to finally officially announce that we’re doing this project, and doing it in a community that means so much to me," Trout added, via NJ.com. "I was born in Vineland and raised in Millville. I met my wife, Jessica, in Millville, and my parents and siblings and in-laws still live in the area. I could put down roots anywhere in the country, but Jessica and I make south Jersey our off-season home and always cherish the time we get to spend there."

The golf course will be on the other side of the Delaware River, but for now, any hopes and dreams of Trout himself coming to the area to play for the Philadelphia Phillies should be put on ice.

Trout signed a 12-year, $426.5 million contract in 2019 and will be under contract with the organization through the 2030 season.