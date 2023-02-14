A shooting on the Michigan State University campus on Monday night left three dead and five others in critical condition.

Spartans alum Magic Johnson tweeted his condolences to those affected.

"Cookie & I are devastated to hear about the news of a shooting on Michigan State’s campus," Johnson wrote. "We are praying for the victims, their families, students, faculty, employees & administration."

He added: "This is such a tragic situation & our hearts go out to the MSU community, all of Lansing and East Lansing!"

Johnson starred at his hometown school for three years before he was the first overall pick in the 1979 NBA Draft – he won the national title just a few months before, and his number 33 is retired by the university.

Former Spartans running back Le'Veon Bell also sent a message on Twitter. Bell played at Michigan State from 2010 to 2012, and was drafted the next year.

New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia won a national championship with the Spartans in 2000, and had a similar sentiment as other alumni.

"Deeply saddened by the horrific tragedy that took place at Michigan State University last night," he wrote. "Sending my love, thoughts, and prayers to all MSU students, the university, and the entire Spartan family.

The shooter has been identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, who was found dead off campus due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting began at 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall on the northern boundary of campus, prompting the school to send out a shelter-in-place order at 8:31 p.m.

After shooting inside Berkey Hall, the suspect walked to MSU Union and opened fire, police said.

Wednesday's men's basketball game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Lansing has been postponed – they are slated to return to action on Saturday in Ann Arbor against the University of Michigan. Classes are also canceled at the school through Wednesday, and students were asked to stay off campus on Tuesday.

Fox News' Paul Best, Landon Mion, and Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.