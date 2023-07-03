Michael Jordan appeared to bat away any notion that he was fine with his son, Marcus, dating Larsa Pippen – the ex-wife of the legendary basketball player’s Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen.

Jordan was spotted leaving a restaurant in Paris and was asked by a paparazzo about his son and Larsa Pippen. He was asked whether he approved of the relationship.

"No!" Jordan shouted as he entered his vehicle, via TMZ Sports.

Jordan also shook his head when he was asked a follow-up question about it.

Jordan’s remark appeared to be a complete 180 from what Larsa Pippen told Tamron Hall on her television show just a few months ago. She declined to talk about the specifics.

"I’ve recently been hanging out with them, but I really don’t want to talk about them. I feel like it's not about my parents or his parents. They’re all happy, our whole family’s fine," she explained in February.

"I feel like it’s more about where I am and where he is. I feel like we’re in a great place. We motivate each other. We’re really happy being together and I feel like that’s the most important thing."

Pippen confirmed her relationship with Jordan on Jan. 23 with an Instagram post of the couple standing in front of a floral display shaped as a jersey dedicated to Michael Jordan.

Another wrench in the ordeal is Michael Jordan’s current relationship with Scottie Pippen. The latter Bulls great has been critical of his former teammate over how he was portrayed in "The Last Dance" documentary, which focused on the heights of the basketball dynasty in the 1990s.

Pippen’s 2021 memoir "UNGUARDED" criticized Jordan’s leadership.

Charles Oakley told sports pundit Bill Simmons in January 2022 the relationship between Jordan and Pippen was over.