Michael Block became a folk hero in Rochester, New York, this weekend when he not only made the cut at the PGA Championship, but became a household name.

The 46-year-old club pro made the cut, which was a goal itself, but on Sunday, he lived the dream.

Not only was he paired with Rory McIlroy in the final round of a major championship (and definitely in contention), but he knocked the shot of a lifetime.

On the par-3 15th hole at Oak Hill, Block hit a pitch-perfect hole-in one. Not one of those "hit the slope and spin" or "bump and run from the front of the green."

Block's ace was nothing but net — and he didn't even know it.

Despite the crowd screaming, he even asked McIlroy if it went in and practically couldn't believe his eyes when he saw his ball at the bottom of the cup.

Block cashed in on the weekend, racking up $288,333 in prize money for his T-15th finish, but he may not be done yet.

The club pro turn folked hero told Golf.com he has an offer on the table for $50,000 in exchange for the seven-iron he used for the best shot of his life.

"For $50k, I’ll hand-deliver it," he said. "All I know is that thing isn’t going to be too far out of my eyesight anymore. I don’t think I made $50k per year until 10 years ago."

Block qualified for the 2024 PGA Championship in Valhalla with his finish, and he will be playing at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.