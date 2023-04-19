The Mexico national soccer team could reportedly face a ban from playing friendlies against the United States in the country if fans chant an anti-gay slur during their matches.

The U.S. and Mexico are set to play in an international friendly match Wednesday night in Glendale, Arizona. However, fans of the Mexican team will be under the watchful eye of soccer officials. In May 2022, the U.S. Soccer Federation passed a new rule that bans derogatory chants during matches.

Furthermore, Outsports reported at the time that penalties for teams whose fans break the rule could be barred from playing friendlies in the U.S.

Ahead of the hotly anticipated matchup between the two rival squads, the U.S. Soccer Federation told ESPN it would enforce the policy in conjunction with the Mexico Football Federation (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM).

"U.S. Soccer takes the issue of discriminatory behavior seriously and strictly prohibits any derogatory chant," the federation told ESPN.

"We are following and will fully enforce policy 521-2 at this and in all future matches. With FMF and SUM, we have worked proactively to prevent any discriminatory chant at our upcoming match by communicating the Fan Code of Conduct to attendees before the event and will continue that communication in-venue. The FIFA three-step process will be implemented, and violations will be addressed."

Fans will hear a warning if the chant is used during the match along with the suspension of play for two minutes. If the chanting continues, players will be sent to the locker room for 10 minutes along with another fan warning. The third step is an outright match suspension.