The New York Mets dropped a heartbreaker to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday after a series of miscues in the eighth inning helped their National League East rival to a 7-6 victory.

New York entered the eighth up 6-3. Mets reliever Jeff Brigham hit Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner with pitches with the bases loaded after Brett Baty committed a throwing error. Schwarber’s hit-by-pitch tied the game and Turner’s gave Philadelphia the lead.

Mets pitcher Josh Walker let three batters reach base and Baty had trouble turning the double play on an Alex Bohm grounder. Baty’s throw to Jeff McNeil pulled the infielder off the bag. Brandon Marsh would walk in the next at-bat and then the Schwarber and Turner plunkings came.

In the top of the ninth, the Phillies sent out Craig Kimbrel to close out the game. Pete Alonso was hit by a pitch but Mark Canha and Tommy Pham would strike out swinging. McNeil then flew out to center to end the game. Mets manager Buck Showalter was ejected in the ninth inning as well.

Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen summed up the loss after McNeil flew out.

"The Mets 42nd loss of the year is their most horrific," he said, "as the Mets’ bullpen melts down, aided by a key error, and gives up four runs on one hit in the eighth as Buck Showalter tried to stay away from his best relievers and the Mets paid the price."

Alonso was 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBI. Francisco Lindor hit a solo home run as well and finished 1-for-5 with three strikeouts.

Turner had a home run in the first inning off of the Mets' Carlos Carrasco.

The Mets dropped to 35-42 with the loss and the Phillies moved to 40-37.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.