New York Mets ace Max Scherzer has been hit with a 10-game suspension for "for violating the prohibitions on foreign substances."

Scherzer was ejected from Wednesday's game for having a sticky substance on his hand, which he says was just a combination of sweat and rosin – the two put together creates an extra tacky feel.

Rosin is, of course, legal, and sweat is pretty much an inevitable when you're playing in Los Angeles, which is where the Mets' road game was on Wednesday. However, MLB says rosin could be improperly used, which could then lead to punishment.

Scherzer was subjected to a substance check in between innings. Umpires looked closely at the three-time Cy Young Award winner’s fingers. After an animated conversation, the umpires determined to toss Scherzer and take his glove.

Scherzer said "I swear on my kids' lives" that he was only using rosin mixed with sweat, a legal combination, though to a certain point.

"After the second inning, my hand, it was a little clumpy from the rosin. That’s why it was clumpy. Phil [Cuzzi] told me to wash it off. So, I washed it off. Came back out there after the third, I washed it with alcohol, and when I went back out there, the alcohol for a little bit there can be sticky in rosin. That can happen. So, he’s like, ‘That’s too sticky, you need to go back in there and wash it off again and reapply the rosin.’"

"And so I did that, and at the same time, he thought my glove had too much rosin on it. And I was like, ‘OK, if that’s a problem, there’s nothing going on.’ He’s like, ‘You need a new glove.’ OK, so I come back out, pitched the third and knew I was going to get checked in the fourth, so I would have to be an absolute idiot to try to do anything when I’m coming back out there in the fourth."

"After that third inning, I’m in front of the MLB official that’s underneath here. I wash my hand with alcohol in front of the official. I then apply rosin and then I grab sweat. When I then go back out there, and Phil Cuzzi says my hand’s too sticky. Yes, when you use sweat and rosin, your hand is sticky. But I don’t get how I get ejected when I’m in front of an MLB official doing exactly what you want and being deemed my hand is too sticky when I’m using [a] legal substance. I do not understand that."

Scherzer also was fined $10,000.

The Mets could maneuver the rotation where he only needs to miss one start, but Scherzer will appeal the suspension and hope to miss zero time at all.

Umpire Dan Bellino said Scherzer's hand "was so sticky that when we touched his hand, our fingers were sticking to his hand. And whatever was on there remained on our fingers afterwards for a couple innings," he said.

MLB said the umpires ruled that Scherzer's hand was so sticky that it was "inconsistent with the use of rosin and/or sweat alone."

Only three pitchers have been ejected for sticky stuff since the crackdown began in June 2021 – all of them have been ejected by Cuzzi. Bellino also had a viral moment in which he was doing a prolonged check on Madison Bumgarner and ejected him after Bumgarner shared his displeasure with Bellino.

If the suspension holds, Scherzer will not make his next scheduled start against the Washington Nationals.and would likely return against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

Fox News' Joe Morgan contributed to this report.