New York Mets star Max Scherzer explained his side of the story after he was ejected from Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers for having a sticky substance on his hand.

Scherzer was subjected to a substance check in between innings. Umpires looked closely at the three-time Cy Young Award winner’s fingers. After an animated conversation, the umpires determined to toss Scherzer and take his glove.

The right-handed pitcher addressed the incident with reporters after the game.

"After the second inning, my hand, it was a little clumpy from the rosin. That’s why it was clumpy. Phil (Cuzzi) told me to wash it off. So, I washed it off. Came back out there after the third. I washed it with alcohol and when I went back out there, the alcohol for a little bit there can be sticky in rosin. That can happen. So he’s like that’s too sticky you need to go back in there and wash it off again and reapply the rosin.

"And so I did that and at the same time he thought my glove had too much rosin on it. And I was like, ‘OK, if that’s a problem, there’s nothing going on.’ He’s like you need a new glove. OK, so I come back out, pitched the third and knew I was going to get checked in the fourth, so I would have to be an absolute idiot to try to do anything when I’m coming back out there in the fourth.

"After that third inning, I’m in front of the MLB official that’s underneath here. I wash my hand with alcohol in front of the official. I then apply rosin and then I grab sweat. When I then go back out there and Phil Cuzzi says my hand’s too sticky. Yes, when you use sweat and rosin, your hand is sticky. But I don’t get how I get ejected when I’m in front of an MLB official doing exactly what you want and being deemed my hand is too sticky when I’m using legal substance. I do not understand that."

When asked about the interaction with him and Cuzzi, Scherzer said the umpire told him his hand was just too sticky.

"I swear on my kids' lives, I'm not using anything else. This is sweat and rosin. Sweat and rosin," Scherzer added.

Umpire Dan Bellino addressed the situation to a pool reporter, according to MLB.com.

Scherzer’s hand "was so sticky that when we touched his hand, our fingers were sticking to his hand. And whatever was on there remained on our fingers afterwards for a couple inning," he said.

It’s unclear at this point whether Scherzer would be punished over the incident.

Scherzer was the subject of a sticky substance check when he was with the Washington Nationals in 2021. He underwent multiple checks in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Scherzer played for the Dodgers in 2021.

The Mets would beat the Dodgers 5-3 after all the commotion.