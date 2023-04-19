New York Mets star Max Scherzer was ejected from Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after he got into a heated conversation with umpires over a substance on his hands.

Scherzer was subjected to a substance check in between innings. Umpires looked closely at the three-time Cy Young Award winner’s fingers. After an animated conversation, the umpires determined to toss Scherzer and take his glove.

SNY reporter Steve Gelbs noted on the game broadcast that Scherzer was "adamant" that it was "just rosin" on his fingers and nothing illegal on his hands.

Keith Hernandez added that he heard from one of the retired umpires nearby, and he said the officials on the field didn’t like how sticky his hand was. They asked Scherzer to change his glove and gave him a warning. The second time they checked him they still weren’t happy with the stickiness of his hand and then tossed him, Hernandez said the umpire told him.

The score was tied 0-0 through three innings. Scherzer had struck out three batters and allowed one hit.

Scherzer was the subject of a sticky substance check when he was with the Washington Nationals in 2021. He underwent multiple checks in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Scherzer played for the Dodgers in 2021.

Before the 2023 season started, Major League Baseball called for umpires to key in on banned grip aides over concerns of increased spin rates.

"Unfortunately, spin rates began to rise again during the 2022 season, and we received reports of continued use of foreign substances on the field," Michael Hill, MLB's senior vice president of on-field operations, wrote in a memo in March.

"Umpires have been instructed to increase the frequency and scope of foreign substance checks this year, including randomized checks of fingers (including removal of rings worn on either hand of pitchers), hands, hats, gloves, belts/waistlines and pants. Pitchers may be subject to checks before or after innings in which they pitch, and managers may make inspection requests of a pitcher or position player either before or after an at-bat."

The memo was also sent to owners, CEOs, team presidents, general managers, field managers and all major and minor league players.

"Umpires also will be focused on suspicious behavior by players that suggests the potential use of foreign substances," Hill added. "For example, if an umpire observes a pitcher attempting to wipe off his hands prior to an inspection, the player may be subject to immediate ejection for violating the rules by attempting to conceal a foreign substance."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.