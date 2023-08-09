A scuffle broke out during Wednesday's joint practice between the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers.

Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins was involved in two fights during the practice session. Jenkins appeared to spark the first fight after he blocked linebacker Germaine Pratt to the ground. Pratt seemed to take exception to Jenkins' action, and a melee ensued.

Two other Packers players, offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr. and Romeo Doubs, also ended up on the ground, according to The Athletic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The second tussle broke out between Jenkins and Bengals lineman D.J. Reader. Social media videos showed Jenkins punching Reader.

Jenkins was then escorted off the practice field by the Packers staff.

CHIEFS' TRAVIS KELCE THROWS A PUNCH AT TEAMMATE AS TEMPERS FLARE DURING TRAINING CAMP

"Guys in they feelings. Who knows? I have no idea. He might've had a bad day today," Reader said. "Seemed positive early in practice, and then it turned real negative for him, and then he got kicked out. He just didn't want to practice. He'll be out there Friday. We'll see him."

Packers lineman David Bakhtiari admitted emotions were running high on the practice field.

"Emotions get high," Bakhtiari said, via The Associated Press. "I know [Jenkins will] never do it in the game. He’s never done that in the game. So, the practice, I mean, it’s a little bit different. You know you shouldn’t, but you also know there’s no consequences."

Jenkins was not available to the media after Wednesday’s practice, but took to X, the company formerly known as Twitter, to seemingly offer a response.

"And that film don’t lie," Jenkins wrote.

It's unclear whether Jenkins or any other players involved will face any discipline.

Jenkins, a two-time Pro Bowler, was drafted in the second round in 2019. He is set to enter his fifth season with the Packers.

Reader spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Houston Texans. He joined the Bengals in 2020. He recorded 27 total tackles in 10 games last season.

The Bengals and Packers play in a preseason game on Friday in Cincinnati.