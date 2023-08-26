Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie main-evented UFC Fight Night in Singapore on Saturday, and the Hawaii native delivered a fight-stopping knockout to pick up the 25th win of his career.

Holloway and The Korean Zombie, whose real name is Chan Sung Jung, were trading blows with about 4:45 left in the third round of their featherweight fight. Holloway threw a big right fist and connected. Korean Zombie fell to the mat, and the referee came over to stop it.

It’s Holloway’s fourth win in his last five fights as he continues to build momentum more than three years after he suffered back-to-back losses to Alexander Volkanovski. Since then, he’s defeated Calvin Kattar, Yair Rodriguez, Arnold Allen and now The Korean Zombie. He lost to Volkanovski again in July 2022.

Instead of talking about the fight, Holloway said he was thinking about those who were affected by the wildfires in Hawaii.

"I can’t even talk about the fight right now," Holloway said afterward, via MMA Fighting. "Only thing on my mind is Lahaina, Maui. This one is for you guys. If you guys can, please on Instagram, share to the world and help my fellow Hawaiians. It really means a lot."

Korean Zombie said after the bout that he was going to retire.

"I’m going to stop fighting," he said through a translator. "I’ve always aimed to become a champion when I first started the sport. I’m not here to be ranked third, fourth or fifth.

"I tried my absolute best to prepare for Max Holloway. I really, really believed I could beat him but I ended up failing so I don’t think I have the opportunity anymore. I think I’m going to stop fighting.

If this is truly it for the South Korea native, he will finish 17-8 with six knockouts in his MMA career. He had the fastest win in UFC featherweight history – 7 seconds over Mark Hominick.