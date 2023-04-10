Jon Rahm picked up the first Masters victory of his career and as he celebrated winning the green jacket he jokingly blamed Super Bowl champion Zach Ertz for his poor start to the first round.

The Arizona Cardinals tight end texted Rahm before his first hole, in which he four-putted. Luckily, the Spain native got back to it with two straight birdies. Before his first nine holes were over, Rahm was back at 3-under par and his hot streak was only kicking off.

"He sent me a text, and I’m gonna paraphrase, that said, ‘That first green is looking like a walk in the park right now’ 10 minutes before I four-putted to start the tournament," Rahm said while speaking at the post-tournament festivities. "So thank you, Zach. Don’t ever do that again, please."

Ertz confirmed the story and wasn’t backing down.

"I apologize for absolutely nothing!" he wrote on Twitter. "You can expect these texts every major going forward my friend! Congratulations!"

Retired NFL star J.J. Watt showed the text messages.

"First hole green looks like a walk in the park," Ertz wrote in a text message.

This is Rahm’s first career Masters win, adding the second of four majors to his career victories list. He won the U.S. Open in 2021. He is also the second player from Spain to win two different majors, joining legend Seve Ballesteros.

Rahm shot a final round 69, which included four birdies, to finish at 12-under.

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka fell apart on this long Sunday.

He owned a four-stroke lead on the rest of the field when he returned to Augusta National to finish his third round that was suspended due to inclement weather on Saturday.

