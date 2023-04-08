The Masters has been halted a third time, and this time, they're done for the day.

The tournament announced that play has been suspended for the remainder of Saturday, leaving the completion of the final round up in the air.

The Masters has not finished on a Monday since 1983. With leaders through just six holes of the third round, Monday golf is a possibility.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The second round was suspended twice Friday, the first time for 21 minutes. However, inclement weather continued in Augusta and downed trees near the 17th tee box. Nobody was hurt, but play was completed for the day.

FRED COUPLES, 63, BECOMES OLDEST PLAYER TO MAKE CUT AT MASTERS

The second round resumed at 8 a.m. Saturday and finished just before noon, with the third round getting underway shortly after.

The weather forecast for Easter Sunday isn't looking too good, either.

At the time play was suspended, Brooks Koepka (13 under) led Jon Rahm by four strokes.