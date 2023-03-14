Toronto Maple Leafs fans jumped in to help out their American counterparts ahead of Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres when the singer’s microphone went out during "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The packed crowd at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto didn’t miss a beat when singer Natalie Morris’s mic malfunctioned as soon as she began singing the American national anthem.

The crowd of more than 18,000 fans, largely Leafs fans, belted out the words as Morris, who was handed two mics that seemingly didn't work, continued to sing along.

"That was great," Leafs standout Auston Matthews, who is also from the U.S., said after the game. "I thought just everybody coming together, it’s pretty cool to see that – in any building, but obviously when you’re in Toronto and it's the American anthem."

"I thought that was a really cool gesture from everybody in the arena to kind of help her finish that off and then give her the reins back," he said before adding with a laugh, "I like it when she does it better anyway, sounds a little better."

The technical issues were quickly resolved and Morris was able to sing "O Canada" without any issues.

"That was a pretty special moment to be in Canada and hear the crowd singing our anthem," Sabres coach Don Granato added.

"Hats off to the fans that were here. That will be a memorable thing I think for anybody that was in the building. What a great place this is. Lots of great people and they rose to the occasion at that moment."

According to the Toronto Sun, the Sabres are ironically the only professional U.S. sports team to play the Canadian anthem at all their home games.