Manchester United star Marcus Rashford reportedly helped Aston Villa forward Alisha Lehmann escape a mob of men during a recent outing at a nightclub in England.

Lehmann, who has three goals and two assists in 19 appearances in the Women’s Super League for Aston Villa, has more than 13 million followers on Instagram and is one of the most recognizable stars on the women’s side in soccer. According to The Sun, she drew quite the crowd at Chinawhite Manchester.

"Marcus cleared a table and invited her and her friends to join them," a source at the club told The Sun. "It was the first time they’d met but he knew who Alisha was.

"They exchanged a few words and she thanked him, then they carried on partying with their separate sets of friends. She thought he was a gent."

Lehmann and Aston Villa men’s player Douglas Luiz reportedly ended their year-long relationship over a "heated argument" regarding her calendar shoot last year. A source told The Sun UK that Luiz was "smitten" with Lehmann but had him wondering "who is this girl" after the calendar conundrum.

"When asked to do a calendar, she jumped at the chance to show off her sexy side, but he was not happy," the source told the outlet. "He didn’t think it was something she should be doing. They rowed a lot and in the end Alisha simply had enough."

Luiz and Lehmann met when the Swiss forward joined the English women’s Super League club. Luiz is from Brazil and joined Aston Villa before the start of the 2019-20 season after two seasons in La Liga’s Girona. Lehmann also had a relationship with Swiss soccer star Ramona Bachmann before getting together with Luiz.

As for Rashford, he’s been engaged to Lucia Loi since last May.