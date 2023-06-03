The New England Patriots missed the playoffs this past season for just the second time since 2008, so they had no choice but to improve.

With Mac Jones going into his third season after a bit of a sophomore slump, the front office gave him a trusty veteran out wide, signing JuJu Smith-Schuster to a three-year deal worth up to $33 million.

The offensive weapons have lacked for New England have lacked in recent years, but it seems like the Pats made the right move with Smith-Schuster on and off the field.

Jones said Smith-Schuster, who is entering his seventh season in the NFL, has become a team leader, despite not even being in New England for three months.

"I think JuJu’s done a great job, also from a leadership standpoint," Jones told reporters Wednesday, via NESN. "Coming in, that’s someone who adds veteran leadership from different places. He just came off of a Super Bowl team, so what a great value to our offense. Obviously, when he gets on the field, that’s going to be great because he has the experience and he loves talking about football."

But arguably more important, the QB-WR duo have been building a relationship.

"He’s just a football nerd, I guess, kind of like me. We kind of hit it off in that regard," Jones added. "He’s an awesome guy, and I’m looking forward to working with all those guys in that room. I think there’s a lot of potential there."

Smith-Schuster hit the open market after a solid season that ended in a Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs.

After five seasons in Pittsburgh with the Steelers, where Smith-Schuster made a Pro Bowl in 2018, he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs to further his rapport in the league, and it paid off with Patrick Mahomes throwing to him.

Smith-Schuster benefited from playing in the league’s top offense, totaling 933 yards on 78 receptions (101 targets) with three touchdowns on a team that many believed would regress after their top option, Tyreek Hill, was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

They would instead go on to win the Super Bowl over the Philadelphia Eagles, where Smith-Schuster had seven catches for 53 yards. Eagles cornerback James Bradberry also pulled on his jersey as he ran for the end zone on a route, which led to a holding call that sealed the Chiefs’ victory.

Smith-Schuster finished tied 18th in the league with 16 first-down receptions in 2022, which will certainly benefit the Pats, who are coming off just their second sub-.500 season since 2000.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.