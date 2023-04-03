LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey defended Angel Reese as the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player received backlash for the way she celebrated in the face of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

Mulkey appeared on NBC’s "Today" after she picked up the fourth national championship of her career. She addressed the criticism Reese received for the player’s actions in the final moments of LSU’s win over Iowa.

"[Angel] was upset because they attack her but they didn't attack Caitlin.… That child just won a national championship. She's not afraid of social media, that is who Angel is. She trash talks on the court, but she doesn't cross really the line of vulgarity.... Now, if I ever have to get involved, she knows that. Don't misrepresent our university, don't make us look bad."

Reese was called every name in the book for something competitive players at an elite sporting level do all the time – from the amateur ranks to the pros.

She explained herself to reporters and to ESPN after the game. Reese pointed out the media was quick to criticize her because she didn’t "fit the narrative." She said she didn’t hear any criticism about others doing the same celebrations.

"I’m happy. All year, I was critiqued about who I was. The narrative – I don’t fit the narrative. I don’t fit the box you all want me to be in. I’m too 'hood. I’m too ghetto. You told me that all year," Reese said.

"But when other people do it – you all don’t say nothing. So, this is for the girls that look like me. That’s going to speak up for what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you and that’s what I did it for tonight. It was bigger than me tonight. It was bigger than me. Twitter is going to go in a rage every time. And, I mean, I’m happy. I feel like I helped grow women’s basketball this year. I’m super happy and excited. I’m looking forward to celebrating and then next season."

Before hitting the podium, Reese told ESPN what she was thinking in the moment and gave props to Clark as a player. She pointed to how Clark waved off a South Carolina player in the national semifinal on Friday night, which even prompted a reaction from LSU guard Alexis Morris before the game.

"Caitlin Clark is a hell of a player for sure, but I don’t take disrespect lightly," Reese said. "And she disrespected Alexis and South Carolina, they’re still my SEC girls, too. You all are not going to disrespect them either."

"I wanted to pick her pocket. I had a moment at the end of the game, and I was just in my bag."

LSU won the game, 102-85, for the program’s first national championship.