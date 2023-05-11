LSU's Flau'jae Johnson drew criticism when she made a reference to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in her most recent song.

Johnson, a freshman on LSU's national title team, doubles as a rapper signed to Roc Nation.

In her remix of Latto's "Get It On Da Floor," she rapped that she was "In this 911, blowing smoke just like them towers."

When the controversy grew, she deleted the video from her Twitter account, and the school issued an apology. And Johnson took to her Instagram story to discuss the situation.

"Y’all probably heard the lyrics in the song that I made and I just wanted to come on here and let y’all know by no means would I ever intentionally try to disrespect or offend anyone," she said Thursday.

"My whole goal in music is to push positivity and spread love. So, in no way, shape or form would I intentionally try to disrespect or offend anyone. I’m definitely going to learn from this moving forward and I just thank y’all for y’all continued support."

LSU told Fox News Digital it had spoken with Johnson about the lyrics, and she said she never meant to upset anyone.

"We spoke with Flau’jae this evening, and while she never intended to offend or upset anyone with her lyrics, she expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down. We will learn and grow from this experience together," LSU told Fox News Digital and OutKick in a statement Tuesday night.

Johnson has taken music seriously from a young age as the daughter of late rapper Camoflauge, who died six months before her birth. At age 13, she appeared on "The Rap Game," and at 14, she received a golden buzzer when she tried out for "America's Got Talent." In the new rap, she gives a shout-out to AGT judge Simon Cowell. Johnson also returned for AGT All-Stars this year.

Johnson averaged 11 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season.