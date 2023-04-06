LSU star Angel Reese insisted on Wednesday you still can’t see her.

The NCAA Women’s Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player appeared at Raising Cane’s in the early afternoon and celebrated with a parade later in the day. In both instances, Reese channeled her inner John Cena and Tony Yayo when she did the "You can’t see me" taunt.

It was a bit more celebrated than it was Sunday night when the superstar forward gave Iowa star Caitlin Clark a taste of her own medicine and celebrated in front of her face. Reese was called every name in the book but defended herself as the social media blew up in rage.

Even LSU coach Kim Mulkey did the celebration while at Raising Cane's.

"I’m happy. All year, I was critiqued about who I was. The narrative – I don’t fit the narrative. I don’t fit the box you all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. You told me that all year," Reese told reporters.

"But when other people do it – you all don’t say nothing. So, this is for the girls that look like me. That’s going to speak up for what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you and that’s what I did it for tonight. It was bigger than me tonight. It was bigger than me. Twitter is going to go in a rage every time. And, I mean, I’m happy. I feel like I helped grow women’s basketball this year. I’m super happy and excited. I’m looking forward to celebrating and then next season."

Before hitting the podium, Reese told ESPN what she was thinking in the moment and gave props to Clark as a player. She pointed to how Clark waved off a South Carolina player in the national semifinal on Friday night, which even prompted a reaction from LSU guard Alexis Morris before the game.

"Caitlin Clark is a hell of a player for sure, but I don’t take disrespect lightly," Reese said. "And she disrespected Alexis and South Carolina, they’re still my SEC girls, too. You all are not going to disrespect them either."

"I wanted to pick her pocket. I had a moment at the end of the game, and I was just in my bag."

In the end, Clark had no issue with Reese’s competitiveness.

When speaking to ESPN on Tuesday, Clark hinted at a double standard between men and women in terms of trash talk during competition. The Iowa superstar says the jawing on the floor can actually grow the women's game.

"I think men have always had trash talk. That's what it's been, and I think more and more people, as they turn on the game, they're appreciating it for what it is," Clark said Tuesday. "I'm just lucky enough that I get to play this game and have emotion and wear it on my sleeves, and so does everybody else. So that should never be torn down, that should never be criticized, because I believe that's what makes this game so fun. That's what draws people to this game, that's what draws it to the pro level, to college level, to the high school level. Either way, it doesn't matter.

"You should be able to play with that emotion. That's what makes it so fun. Nobody wants to tune in and not see people be competitive and passioned about what they're doing across any sport. That's how it should be. I believe that's what it should be, that's how I'm gonna continue to play, that's how every girl should continue to play. I'm just lucky enough that we have fans support us and want to watch that type of basketball."

Clark also said she has no issues with what Reese did.

"I don't think Angel should be criticized at all," Clark also said. "No matter what way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did. I compete, she competed. It was a super, super fun game. I think that's what's going to bring more people to our game."

Fox News' Ryan Morik and Scott Thompson contributed to this report.