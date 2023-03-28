LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese has helped the Tigers get back to the Final Four for the first time since 2008, but it is her mom who is getting the attention albeit accidentally.

Reese’s mom, whose name is also Angel, revealed on Twitter after LSU defeated Miami to get to the national semifinals that she has been receiving messages from men thinking they were contacting the basketball player.

"FYI… I am Angel Reese the mom, not the LSUwbb player," Reese’s mother wrote. "Please be mindful when you tag and/or send me DM’s that your intent is to me not my daughter.

"I’m getting some crazy dating request from men my kids age who clearly by the content of msg think they’re sending it to Lil A."

The basketball star responded to the tweet.

"not y’all sliding in my momma dms," she wrote.

The two-time All-American forward is averaging 23.2 points, 15.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in her first season with LSU. She came over to the Bayou Bengals after spending two seasons at Maryland.

Reese scored 13 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as LSU topped Miami 54-42 in their Elite Eight matchup. LSU will now play Virginia Tech in the Final Four with a shot to play for a national championship on the line.

LSU lost its Final Four matchup in 2008 to Tennessee.