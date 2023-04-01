Louisiana State University (LSU) gymnast Elena Arenas showed off her somersault skills in a recent TIk Tok video, as the Tigers gear up for the NCAA regional finals.

Arenas and her teammates advanced in the NCAA tournament after the Denver Regional on Friday. The second-seeded team clinched first place in a tie with Oregon State during the first session, beating Nebraska and Georgia.

In a video posted on Tuesday, Arenas, 21, performed two perfect backflips on the spot. Arenas is seen performing a flip, kneeling, getting up and then acing another backflip.

"Oh my god," one stunned TikTok user wrote.

"Just watching this made me exhausted," another commentator said.

LSU teammate Olivia Dunne – one of the most-followed student-athletes on Instagram and TikTok– jokingly commented, "such a talented soccer player" in response.

The LSU Tigers are set to compete in the regional finals on Sunday. The NCAA championships will be held on April 13 and 15 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Last week, Dunne offered advice to student-atheletes on Snapchat.

"1. find a balance between school, sports, and a social life and try to stick to a routine," Dunne wrote. "2. On ur off days take time to rest and do things you enjoy outside of your sport. 3. Eat properly because it can be a long day."