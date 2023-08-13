Liverpool star Mo Salah’s first Premier League match of the 2023-24 season didn’t exactly go as planned and his Sunday ended early against Chelsea. He was far from pleased.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp subbed Salah off the pitch in the 77th minute. Salah was visibly frustrated as he walked off the field. He took the tape off his hands and threw it onto the field as he marched by Klopp.

At that point, Liverpool and Chelsea were tied at one apiece.

The Reds scored in the 18th minute thanks to a Salah pass to Luis Diaz. A potential score from Salah in the 29th minute was overturned by VAR.

Chelsea’s Axel Disasi completed the equalizer in the 37th minute.

The squads tied 1-1 to earn their first points of the new season. It’s the first time Salah hasn’t scored in the first match of a Premier League season since he joined Liverpool.

Salah had 19 goals for Liverpool last season – the fewest he’s had since the 2019-20 season. Those two seasons were the only years he had fewer than 20 goals since he joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017.

It underscored an underwhelming year for the Reds. Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League table after they finished second in 2021-22. Liverpool won the championship in 2019-20 but it’s been their only title in the league since 1990.

Liverpool lost in the Champions League Round of 16 to Real Madid. The team will play the Europa League this season.