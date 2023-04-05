There are only 18 LIV Golfers that find themselves allowed to grace the Augusta National plush fairways and greens this week for the Masters, and Harold Varner III is one of them.

The Saudi-backed tour has been quite the conversation since its arrival caused a golf civil war with the PGA Tour, as their guaranteed money and smaller work schedule — 14 events with only 54 holes played in each — enticed multiple stars in the sport to defect.

Varner, speaking with the Washington Post, said money is the only reason his fellow tour joined up — not to help grow the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"They’re full of s---," Varner said of LIV Golfers ahead of the Masters. "They’re growing their pockets. I tell them all the time, all of them: You didn’t come here to f---ing grow the f---ing game."

Make no mistake: Money was the key reason for Varner to move on to LIV Golf, but he'll tell you that himself.

While some players never showed their true intention from they chose LIV over PGA, Varner was transparent on social media about why he made the switch.

HAROLD VARNER III SOUGHT ADVICE FROM MICHAEL JORDAN BEFORE MAKING LIV GOLF DECISION

"The truth is, my life is changing," he said on Instagram. "The opportunity to join LIV Golf is too good of a financial breakthrough for me to pass by. I know what it means to grow up without much. This money is going to ensure that my kid and future Varners will have a solid base to start on."

Varner ended that message with, "I’m still me. I promise you that." Clearly, Varner’s mindset of making his thoughts heard certainly hasn’t changed after these recent comments.

Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and others that joined LIV Golf speak about its want to grow the game and how they believe it’s good competition to have the rivalry. What’s ensued is bad blood with the faces of each tour, but Varner's thoughts on the matter are strictly personal.

The Washington Post added that Varner told LIV Golf’s public relations team his exact reasons why he’s joining the tour in the first place. He was never going to hold back.

PHIL MICKELSON, THREE-TIME MASTERS WINNER, ‘DIDN’T SPEAK AT ALL' DURING CHAMPIONS DINNER: REPORT

"I play golf so I can change the direction of my family’s life. And that’s it," he said.

Varner also believes that PGA Tour players are a bit jealous of LIV Golf players because of the guaranteed money, which has forced the PGA Tour’s hand in increasing purses in tournaments as well as other big changes to keep players from jumping ship.

"They’re just mad that you’re f---ing with their money. I think some people are jealous, and that’s just the way it is," Varner said.

Varner will be paired with Sepp Straka and K.H. Lee for a 12:12 p.m. tee time at August National on Thursday afternoon to kick off his Masters first round.