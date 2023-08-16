Lionel Messi still had some magic in him as Inter Miami took on the Philadelphia Union in their latest Leagues Cup match on Tuesday night.

Messi proved that Major League Soccer defenses are really no match for him, and he could score from seemingly anywhere. In the 20th minute, Messi took a shot from 20 yards out and somehow got it past goalkeeper Andrew Blake. It was Messi’s ninth goal in six matches.

"We worked our way to the finals and we made it!!! We're still on the last step," he wrote to his 484 million Instagram followers afterward.

Miami moved on to the Leagues Cup final, where the club will play Nashville on Saturday.

Josef Martinez, Jordi Alba and David Ruiz also got into the scoring column. Philadelphia’s Alejandro Bedoya scored in the 73rd minute, but Ruiz put Miami back up three goals.

Miami won 4-1.

Union coach Jim Curtin said Miami is only going to get better.

"They're only going to get better," he said. "Their ownership is going to spend like crazy. They're going to make them the best team in the league. They might already be the best team in the league. That's coming and I don't think anything's stopping them."

Miami’s next MLS regular season match is Aug. 26 against the New York Red Bulls. While Miami is on a hot streak now, the club will really need a boost to get back into playoff contention.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.