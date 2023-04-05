It seems like the Los Angeles Lakers think LeBron James is the best basketball player ever.

After James connected on the game-winning bucket in a 135-133 overtime victory on Tuesday over the Utah Jazz, reporters surrounded by James but were constantly interrupted by goat noises made by his teammates.

"I got to stay focused. I'm locked in, dog," he said over the animal sounds.

James missed a layup at the regulation buzzer that sent the game into overtime, but he made up for it by laying in the game-winner with 27 seconds left in overtime to clinch the victory.

Of course, GOAT has been a household acronym that stands for Greatest Of All Time.

That title unquestionably belonged to Michael Jordan – and to plenty, that is still the case.

But with James' illustrious career, which includes becoming the NBA's all-time points leader earlier this season, there are many who think he has overtaken the top spot.

James, at age 38, dropped 37 points in the victory – nine of them in overtime – as the Lakers continue their hot streak. Since Feb. 11, Los Angeles is 16-7 and has won four in a row.

On that date, they were 25-31 and out of a playoff spot. Now, they are tied for the sixth seed – right on the brink of the play-in tournament – at 41-38.

They are knotted with their in-arena rival Clippers, whom they play Wednesday night at 10 p.m.

James is averaging 28.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.8 rebounds this season, the 20th of his career.

The Lakers have three games to play, finishing their season at home against the Phoenix Suns on Friday and the Jazz on Sunday.