LeBron James suggested he was not exactly sold on the talent level of some of the players in the NBA as he hyped up the talents of his son, Bronny, as he weighs his next collegiate move.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar fired off a tweet as he tuned into NBA League Pass to catch some of the action. James has been on the sideline with a foot injury.

"Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today," James wrote. "S--- lightweight hilarious."

James is obviously playing the dad card to prop up his talented son, and while he is one of the best high school players in the country, to compare him to players at the elite level of professional basketball is a bit far-fetched.

James himself is a generational talent, and it is extremely rare for a player of his stature to achieve the greatest level of success as he did, and even he has ran into issues in his NBA Finals appearances.

Bronny James is listed as a four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports’ rankings. He stars for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles and has so far received offers from three schools – Memphis, Ohio State and USC.

It is unclear where Bronny James will attend school, but a decision should be coming down the pike soon. He could also choose to play in the G League and skip college altogether like his famous father.