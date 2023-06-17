The Denver Nuggets might still in the midst of enjoying the first NBA championship in franchise history, but their head coach appears to still have the Western Conference Finals on his mind.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a four-game sweep in the conference finals. The Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals, where they defeated the Miami Heat in five games.

Since the Lakers postseason exit, James has primarily focused on his family and his off the court business ventures. However, he still manages to make headlines in the NBA world.

Malone has been vocal about his belief that much of the focus during the Western Conference Finals should have been on the Nuggets, instead of the Lakers.

But, after his team not only swept the Lakers, but also won the title, Malone decided to take a dig at James.

"And speaking of the Lakers, I just want you guys to know — this is breaking news — I'm thinking about retiring. So, don’t tell anybody," Malone said during a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" in reference to the conversation swirling around James' possible retirement.

Malone did indicate that he was joking as he immediately laughed following his comments.

The idea that one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA could soon step away from the game, certainly commands attention.

But, in Malone's estimation the amount of attention on James left the Nuggets feeling a bit slighted.

Just two days after Malone made his remarks, James took to Instagram to fire back at everyone who has recently directly criticism at him.

Although he did not specifically mention Malone's name, the social media post certainly seemed to be directed at the Nuggets coach.

"In Europe for the last past few weeks minding my business and I hear I’m on your mind that much huh??? I mean I guess I see why. But Wave the flag on these lames!! Please make being player cool again cause the lame machine is at an all-time high. Enjoy your light but just know I’m the SUN. I stay on forever!" James captioned a picture ofd him waving the flag at Le Mans in France.